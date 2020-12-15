Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Two bear cubs recovered near the Pak-Afghan border

They have been moved to the Peshawar zoo

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
The Customs Department recovered two bear cubs that were being smuggled into the country from the Pakistan-Afghanistan Torkham border on Sunday, officials said.

According to the customs spokesperson, a man who crossed the border on foot had hidden the animals in a sack.

The cubs have been moved to the Peshawar zoo.

Zoo Director Ishtiaq said that the bear cubs are both one year old. "These are Asiatic bears that have black fur and are usually found in Afghanistan."

A medical examination of the cubs has been conducted too.

After their arrival, the Peshawar zoo now has a total of three bears.

bears Peshawar zoo Torkham border
 
RELATED STORIES

