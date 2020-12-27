Sunday, December 27, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two army officers, two soldiers martyred in Gilgit-Baltistan helicopter crash

They were transporting the body of martyred soldier to Skardu

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Two army officers, two soldiers martyred in Gilgit-Baltistan helicopter crash

Photo: File

Listen
Two Pakistan Army officers and two soldiers were martyred in a helicopter crash in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Minimarg, the ISPR announced Saturday night. The helicopter was transporting the body of a soldier, Sepoy Abdul Qadeer, to CMH Skardu. Sepoy Qadeer was martyred after being crushed by a block of ice. The Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed due to technical reasons, according to the army's media wing. Pilot Major M Hussain from Skardu’s Khaplo, co-pilot Major Ayaz Hussain from Karachi's Malir, Naik Inzimam Alam from Chakwal and Sepoy Muhammad Farooq from Sahiwal were martyred in the crash.
FaceBook WhatsApp
gilgit-baltistan ISPR

Two Pakistan Army officers and two soldiers were martyred in a helicopter crash in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Minimarg, the ISPR announced Saturday night.

The helicopter was transporting the body of a soldier, Sepoy Abdul Qadeer, to CMH Skardu. Sepoy Qadeer was martyred after being crushed by a block of ice.

The Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed due to technical reasons, according to the army’s media wing.

Pilot Major M Hussain from Skardu’s Khaplo, co-pilot Major Ayaz Hussain from Karachi’s Malir, Naik Inzimam Alam from Chakwal and Sepoy Muhammad Farooq from Sahiwal were martyred in the crash.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.