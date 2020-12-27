Two army officers, two soldiers martyred in Gilgit-Baltistan helicopter crash

Two Pakistan Army officers and two soldiers were martyred in a helicopter crash in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Minimarg, the ISPR announced Saturday night.

The helicopter was transporting the body of a soldier, Sepoy Abdul Qadeer, to CMH Skardu. Sepoy Qadeer was martyred after being crushed by a block of ice.

The Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter crashed due to technical reasons, according to the army’s media wing.

Pilot Major M Hussain from Skardu’s Khaplo, co-pilot Major Ayaz Hussain from Karachi’s Malir, Naik Inzimam Alam from Chakwal and Sepoy Muhammad Farooq from Sahiwal were martyred in the crash.