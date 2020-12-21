Train runs over two sisters in Karachi

Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
Posted: Dec 21, 2020
Posted: Dec 21, 2020
Two sisters were killed after a train ran over them in Karachi's Landhi on Sunday evening. The deceased have been identified as six-year-old Farah and five-year-old Ayesha. One of the neighbours told the police that the sisters had gone to buy balloons with their uncle, who had come from Punjab. The children were catching the balloons when they went on the railway track by mistake and were ran over by a train. Their mother has asked the government for justice. She claimed that her daughters never went on the railway track.
