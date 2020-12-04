Trading shares: Now you can open PSX broker account online

Resident and non-resident Pakistanis will now be able to open online accounts in the capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan said Thursday.

Investors can open their account with a broker from anywhere in the country without having to submit any document physically, a press release said. They don’t have to visit the broker.

The initiative was taken to facilitate easy and fast trading for investors.

To open an account, a person will have to go through a customer verification process to ensure investor protection. The online verification will be conducted independently by the centralized KYC Organization.

The steps for opening an account are: