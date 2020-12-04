Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Money

Trading shares: Now you can open PSX broker account online

SECP introduces centralized account verification system

Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Trading shares: Now you can open PSX broker account online

Photo: AFP

Resident and non-resident Pakistanis will now be able to open online accounts in the capital market, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan said Thursday.

Investors can open their account with a broker from anywhere in the country without having to submit any document physically, a press release said. They don’t have to visit the broker.

The initiative was taken to facilitate easy and fast trading for investors.

To open an account, a person will have to go through a customer verification process to ensure investor protection. The online verification will be conducted independently by the centralized KYC Organization.

The steps for opening an account are:

  • The customer has to go to the website of the securities broker with which they want to open the account. Select online account opening option there
  • Basic information has to be provided including, name, CNIC number, mobile number, email address and IBAN
  • This information will be forwarded to NCCPL, which will start verification of the information. This means CNIC, IBAN and mobile verification. Upon successful verification, NCCPL will send a One Time Password (OTP) on the customer’s mobile number
  • The OTP will be used by the customer to access electronic customer relationship form and KYC application form through online account opening facility of broker, and complete the account opening process
  • Next step is to fill in the required details and attach scanned copies of the documents prescribed on the online form. The customer will also have to provide digital/online consent and acceptance of the terms & conditions for the account
  • The broker will then start the process to open an account after having done their verification. Signature or physical documents will not be required

Pakistan secp
 
