HOME > Health

‘Toxic gas’ claims four lives in Karachi’s Keamari

22 people have been affected this week

Posted: Dec 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
‘Toxic gas’ claims four lives in Karachi’s Keamari

Paramedics shift a patient on a stretcher into the hospital after a gas leak in a coastal residential area in Karachi, Pakistan, February 18, 2020. Photo: AFP

Four people have died while 18 were hospitalised in Keamari with breathing difficulties due to a ‘toxic gas’.

On Tuesday, two Keamari residents were brought to Ziauddin Hospital Kaemari “in critical condition with severe difficulty in breathing,” said the hospital in a statement. 

“They were given immediate medical attention but both succumbed to their injuries during treatment.” 

In addition to those who died, 11 more people were brought in.

The hospital says everyone affected had the same symptoms that were found in people due to a mysterious gas leak in February. 

So far during the week, 22 people with similar symptoms have been brought to the hospital. 

Earlier on December 18, nine patients were brought to Ziauddin’s Kemari campus with breathing problems and complaints of smelling a pungent gas in the air. All of them were discharged from the hospital after medical treatment.

In February, a toxic gas leak killed 14 people and leftover 500 sick, including doctors. University of Karachi’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences had said that a soybean container at Keamari Port was the likely cause. 

Other experts had been sceptical. Doctors who were treating the patients said the symptoms were not consistent with the soybean theory. 

A retired chief engineer of the merchant navy, with several years of experience dealing with ports and shipping, also said the first people to be affected by soybean dust would have been dockworkers on or around the ship.

The exact cause was never determined.

Gas Leak keamari
 
