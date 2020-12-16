Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Six years of APS attack, PM in Peshawar

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Dec 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Six years of APS attack, PM in Peshawar

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Wednesday).

  • Today marks six years of the Army Public School Peshawar attack.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will be in Peshawar today for a one-day visit. He will inaugurate a renovation project of the Hayatabad Sports Complex, and the Pakistan Institute of Cardiology. He is also scheduled to inaugurate a high-rise flat project.
  • Two Pakistani soldiers were martyred on the Line of Control in Indian firing. They have been identified as 35-year-old Naik Shah Jehan and 21-year-old Sepoy Hameed.
  • A report prepared by the petrol shortage inquiry committee has been made public and has recommended doing away with OGRA within six months. It also said that OGRA’s incompetence forced the government to increase petrol prices.
  • President Arif Alvi has approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance, 2020.
  • NAB has summoned six of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s close aides today in an assets case. All of them are from Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat.

