Sunday, December 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Today’s outlook: Sindh Culture Day, cricket team’s final coronavirus test

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: Sindh Culture Day, cricket team’s final coronavirus test

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Sunday).

  • Sindh Culture Day is being celebrated today. Rallies will be held across the province.
  • A 10-year-old girl working as a maid in Faisalabad was brutally beaten by her employer’s neighbours over a peacock. CCTV footage of the attack went viral and the head of the family, Rana Muneer, has been arrested. She was shifted to an unknown location overnight and has not had a medical test conducted.
  • A search is still under way for the bodies of three children in Pattoki. Their father threw them and their two other siblings in a canal after a fight with their mother. Two bodies have been recovered so far. The search was halted when darkness fell and restarted Sunday morning.
  • Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has warned of a strict lockdown in Lahore as coronavirus cases continue to rise. If a lockdown is imposed, the PDM’s rally in the city will be in danger of being cancelled.
  • Today is the last day of the 13th Aalmi Urdu Conference at the Arts Council in Karachi.
  • The Pakistan cricket team will undergo one last coronavirus test in New Zealand today. If they clear the test, they will be allowed to begin training.

