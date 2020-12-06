Today’s outlook: Sindh Culture Day, cricket team’s final coronavirus test

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Sunday).

Sindh Culture Day is being celebrated today. Rallies will be held across the province.

A 10-year-old girl working as a maid in Faisalabad was brutally beaten by her employer’s neighbours over a peacock. CCTV footage of the attack went viral and the head of the family, Rana Muneer, has been arrested. She was shifted to an unknown location overnight and has not had a medical test conducted.

A search is still under way for the bodies of three children in Pattoki. Their father threw them and their two other siblings in a canal after a fight with their mother. Two bodies have been recovered so far. The search was halted when darkness fell and restarted Sunday morning.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has warned of a strict lockdown in Lahore as coronavirus cases continue to rise. If a lockdown is imposed, the PDM’s rally in the city will be in danger of being cancelled.

Today is the last day of the 13 th Aalmi Urdu Conference at the Arts Council in Karachi.

The Pakistan cricket team will undergo one last coronavirus test in New Zealand today. If they clear the test, they will be allowed to begin training.