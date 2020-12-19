Saturday, December 19, 2020  | 3 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Sindh closes CNG stations, coronavirus cases rise

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Dec 19, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Sindh closes CNG stations, coronavirus cases rise

Here are some stories from Pakistan that we will be following today (Saturday):

  • Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He said that he is isolating at home.
  • Sindh CNG stations will remain closed for the next 24 hours. According to the Sui Southern Gas Company, all the CNG stations will remain shut from 8am on Saturday till 8am on Sunday.
  • Boxer Muhammad Waseem will take on Philippine boxer Jeny Boy Boca in a match in Lahore.  
  • The prime minister has said that COAS General Bajwa is a “sensible” man, which is why there has been no major reaction to Nawaz’s constant accusations against him and the establishment. He said this in an exclusive interview to SAMAA TV’s show NewsBeat. “There is a lot of anger in the army, but General Bajwa is a sensible man,” he said, adding that the army chief believes in democracy.
  • Authorities in Karachi have imposed a mini-lockdown in the District Central areas of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Town, a notification said Friday. The lockdown will be implemented from December 18 to 31.

