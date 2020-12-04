Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM’s UNGA address, ‘day of prayer’ in Pakistan

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Dec 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Today’s outlook: PM’s UNGA address, ‘day of prayer’ in Pakistan

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Friday).

  • President Arif Alvi has called for a day of prayer today in light of the coronavirus spread. Special prayers will be held at mosques across the country during Friday prayers.
  • Today is the last day of an anti-polio campaign in Punjab.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the United Nations General Assembly via video link from Islamabad in which he proposed a 10-point agenda to save countries from economic collapse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • The Pakistan cricket team has undergone its fourth round of coronavirus tests in New Zealand. Six players have tested positive already. Players will only allowed to be practice once their tests come back negative.

Imran Khan
 
