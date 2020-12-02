Today’s outlook: PM attends GB cabinet oath-taking, PIMS protest continues

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Wednesday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet today. He will also make an address.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza’s five-day parole ends today. They have filed requests for extended parole. They were granted leave to attend the funeral of the Sharif family matriarch Begum Shamim Akhtar.

The gas shortage is expected to increase in December and January, the government has warned.

Staff at Islamabad’s PIMS are protesting for the third day against the PTI’s ordinance. All wards at the hospital will remain closed today other than the emergency and coronavirus departments.

The federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee will meet today to discuss a 10-point agenda.

KP Governor Shah Farman has summoned a session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. No guests are allowed in the assembly.

Today is the last day of the United Kingdom’s coronavirus lockdown.

JI chief Senator Siraj ul Haq will address his party’s Cholistan Bachao (Save Cholistan) rally in Bahawalpur.

PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique will be presented before a Lahore accountability court.

Nawaz Sharif is not against the army, defended former finance minister Ishaq Dar in an interview to BBC.