Wednesday, December 2, 2020  | 15 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: PM attends GB cabinet oath-taking, PIMS protest continues

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Today’s outlook: PM attends GB cabinet oath-taking, PIMS protest continues

Photo: Imran Khan/Facebook

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Wednesday).

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Gilgit-Baltistan cabinet today. He will also make an address.
  • PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza’s five-day parole ends today. They have filed requests for extended parole. They were granted leave to attend the funeral of the Sharif family matriarch Begum Shamim Akhtar.
  • The gas shortage is expected to increase in December and January, the government has warned.
  • Staff at Islamabad’s PIMS are protesting for the third day against the PTI’s ordinance. All wards at the hospital will remain closed today other than the emergency and coronavirus departments.
  • The federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee will meet today to discuss a 10-point agenda.
  • KP Governor Shah Farman has summoned a session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. No guests are allowed in the assembly.
  • Today is the last day of the United Kingdom’s coronavirus lockdown.
  • JI chief Senator Siraj ul Haq will address his party’s Cholistan Bachao (Save Cholistan) rally in Bahawalpur.
  • PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and Khawaja Salman Rafique will be presented before a Lahore accountability court.
  • Nawaz Sharif is not against the army, defended former finance minister Ishaq Dar in an interview to BBC. To read more, click here.

