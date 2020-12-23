Today’s outlook: PDM holds Mardan rally, Karachi CNG stations closed

Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday):

The National Command Operation Centre will decide on the closure of madrassas across the country because of the rise in coronavirus cases. Sindh has ordered their closure already.

President Arif Alvi will chair a meeting on women rights. The participants,, including federal ministers Sheerin Mazari, FFarogh Naseem, Shafqat Mahmood, and Shibli Faraz, will discuss women inheritance rights and their role in media and environment.

Karachi CNG stations will remain closed today and tomorrow.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement will hold a rally in Marda. PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the rally. PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not be attending it. The Mardan administration has not given permission to the alliance to hold its rally.

Pakistan is observing the 20th death anniversary of melody queen Noor Jehan. She was known as ‘Malika-e-Tarannum’ because of her contributions to the industry.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah will chair a meeting of the provincial cabinet. They will discuss important issues such as regularisation of 10,000 professors.

NAB sent a questionnaire to JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He has to submit the reply today.