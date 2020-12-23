Wednesday, December 23, 2020  | 7 Jamadilawal, 1442
Today’s outlook: PDM holds Mardan rally, Karachi CNG stations closed

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Here are some of the stories we are expecting to follow today (Wednesday):

  • The National Command Operation Centre will decide on the closure of madrassas across the country because of the rise in coronavirus cases. Sindh has ordered their closure already.
  • President Arif Alvi will chair a meeting on women rights. The participants,, including federal ministers Sheerin Mazari, FFarogh Naseem, Shafqat Mahmood, and Shibli Faraz, will discuss women inheritance rights and their role in media and environment.
  • Karachi CNG stations will remain closed today and tomorrow.
  • The Pakistan Democratic Movement will hold a rally in Marda. PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the rally. PPP’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will not be attending it. The Mardan administration has not given permission to the alliance to hold its rally.
  • Pakistan is observing the 20th death anniversary of melody queen Noor Jehan. She was known as ‘Malika-e-Tarannum’ because of her contributions to the industry.
  • Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah will chair a meeting of the provincial cabinet. They will discuss important issues such as regularisation of 10,000 professors.
  • NAB sent a questionnaire to JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman. He has to submit the reply today.

 
