Today’s outlook: Pakistan-New Zealand practice match cancelled

Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Notes from the newsroom

Photo: AFP

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Thursday).

  • The first practice match on the Pakistan cricket team’s tour of New Zealand has been cancelled after eight players tested positive for the coronavirus and are in quarantine. The first four-day practice match has been cancelled at the PCB’s request. The players will pay intra-squad practice matches in Queenstown. The first T20 between Pakistan and New Zealand is on December 18.
  • Aleem Khan says sugar prices at mills have been decreased by Rs22 per kilo so markets should be checked to see why sugar is still being sold at such expensive rates.
  • The 13th Aalmi Urdu Conference has started at the Arts Council of Pakistan. It will continue till December 6.
  • Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed has summoned a session of the Judicial Commission to deliberate on names submitted for elevation to the Islamabad High Court.
  • Former prime minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali passed away in Rawalpindi at the age of 73. His funeral will be held today.
  • Punjab and KP have banned indoor dining at restaurants and hotels due to rising coronavirus cases in the country.

