Today's outlook: Pakistan, New Zealand face off in first Test

Posted: Dec 26, 2020
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Pakistan, New Zealand face off in first Test
Pakistan

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Saturday).

  • Pakistan and New Zealand will play their first Test of the series today in Mount Maunganui. Pakistan has chosen to bowl.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate several development projects in Punjab’s Chakwal.
  • Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s name has been removed from the Exit Control List for 15 days.
  • Fog has been reported in multiple cities in Punjab.
  • The family of slain Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl has praised Pakistan’s efforts to stop the release of his convicted killers.

 
