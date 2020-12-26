Today’s outlook: Pakistan, New Zealand face off in first Test

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Saturday).

Pakistan and New Zealand will play their first Test of the series today in Mount Maunganui. Pakistan has chosen to bowl.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate several development projects in Punjab’s Chakwal.

Former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s name has been removed from the Exit Control List for 15 days.

Fog has been reported in multiple cities in Punjab.

The family of slain Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl has praised Pakistan’s efforts to stop the release of his convicted killers.