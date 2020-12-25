Friday, December 25, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Pakistan celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: Pakistan celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday
Listen
Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Friday]: The nation is celebrating the 73rd birthday of founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The government will issue commemorative postal stamps of Pakistan's map today. The stamps will have information about Kashmir on them as well. Protests by doctors and nurses at Islamabad's PIMS Hospital has entered its 27th day. Grand Health Alliance Chairperson Asfandyar has said that if the MIT Ordinance is not taken back, they will march towards Parliament. PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif turns 71. Christians across the world are celebrating Christmas today. Smog has reappeared in multiple parts of Punjab making it difficult for people on the roads. The Met Department has forecast record-breaking cold wave to hit Karachi today.
FaceBook WhatsApp
birthday Quaid e Azam

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Friday]:

  • The nation is celebrating the 73rd birthday of founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
  • The government will issue commemorative postal stamps of Pakistan’s map today. The stamps will have information about Kashmir on them as well.
  • Protests by doctors and nurses at Islamabad’s PIMS Hospital has entered its 27th day. Grand Health Alliance Chairperson Asfandyar has said that if the MIT Ordinance is not taken back, they will march towards Parliament.
  • PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif turns 71.
  • Christians across the world are celebrating Christmas today.
  • Smog has reappeared in multiple parts of Punjab making it difficult for people on the roads.
  • The Met Department has forecast record-breaking cold wave to hit Karachi today.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
quaid-e-azam muhammad ali jinnah, birthday, christmas, cold in karachi, karachi cold wave, karachi weather, punjab smog, punjab fog
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.