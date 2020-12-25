Today’s outlook: Pakistan celebrates Quaid-e-Azam’s birthday

Here are some of the stories we will be following today [Friday]:

The nation is celebrating the 73rd birthday of founder Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The government will issue commemorative postal stamps of Pakistan’s map today. The stamps will have information about Kashmir on them as well.

Protests by doctors and nurses at Islamabad’s PIMS Hospital has entered its 27th day. Grand Health Alliance Chairperson Asfandyar has said that if the MIT Ordinance is not taken back, they will march towards Parliament.

PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif turns 71.

Christians across the world are celebrating Christmas today.

Smog has reappeared in multiple parts of Punjab making it difficult for people on the roads.

The Met Department has forecast record-breaking cold wave to hit Karachi today.