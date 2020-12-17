Today’s outlook: Lahore flights delayed, Qureshi heads to UAE

Here are some stories from Pakistan that we will be following today (Thursday):

Many Lahore flights were delayed and cancelled after dense fog engulfed the city early Thursday morning. The Lahore-Sheikhupura section of the Motorway was also closed for traffic. The temperatures in the city were recorded at 4°C and they are expected to fall further.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will fly to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) today for a two-day visit. During the visit, the foreign minister will hold discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest, including regional and global issues. He will exchange views on trade, investment and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora.

MNA and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader Ali Wazir will be presented in a Peshawar court today. He was arrested on Wednesday.

Oil tanker drivers in Islamabad and Rawalpindi will continue their strike following unsuccessful negotiations with the administration. Nauman Butt, the spokesperson of the association, said the administration has allowed them to operate their tankers from 10pm to 6am. He said it is not possible for drivers to reach petrol pumps and ensure they get the required supply in only eight hours.

ICYMI: The Balochistan High Court has declared certain sections of the Defence Housing Authority Quetta Act, 2015 void, ruling that they violate the Constitution. It said that the act shows the government of that time was incompetent. The provisions are Section 2(q), Section 6(b)(1)(14) and Section 14(B). You can read the story here.