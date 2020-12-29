Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
Today’s outlook: Karachi becomes colder, Centre acts against timber mafia

Notes from the newrsoom

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Here are some of the stories from Pakistan that we are following today (Tuesday): The federal cabinet will meet today. A summary on tree cutting in Gilgit-Baltistan will be presented before it. The central executive committee of the PPP will meet today. They are expected to discuss the resignations of the party's MPAs and MNAs as part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's protest against the government. The PML-N will celebrate its Foundation Day today. PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will address the ceremony. The Punjab Teachers Union will stage a protest outside CM House today. The Supreme Court Karachi Registry will hear cases on encroachments in Karachi and the circular railway. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed is in Karachi till Friday.Pakistan has extended its ban on flights from the United Kingdom until January 4, 2021, its Civil Aviation Authority said Monday. Islamabad last week banned flights from the UK until December 29 after a new strain of coronavirus emerged there. The restriction is applicable to all direct and indirect flights from the UK. It will also apply to all the people travelling from the UK who have been there for 10 days.ICYMI: The Balochistan High Court sought on Monday a reply from the federal and provincial government officials in the Gwadar fencing case. A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch heard on Monday a petition filed by Balochistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Muneer Ahmed Kakar. The petition says the fencing of the port city would affect the lives of more than 300,000 people.
Here are some of the stories from Pakistan that we are following today (Tuesday):

  • The federal cabinet will meet today. A summary on tree cutting in Gilgit-Baltistan will be presented before it.
  • The central executive committee of the PPP will meet today. They are expected to discuss the resignations of the party’s MPAs and MNAs as part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s protest against the government.
  • The PML-N will celebrate its Foundation Day today. PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz will address the ceremony.
  • The Punjab Teachers Union will stage a protest outside CM House today.
  • The Supreme Court Karachi Registry will hear cases on encroachments in Karachi and the circular railway. Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed is in Karachi till Friday.
  • Pakistan has extended its ban on flights from the United Kingdom until January 4, 2021, its Civil Aviation Authority said Monday. Islamabad last week banned flights from the UK until December 29 after a new strain of coronavirus emerged there. The restriction is applicable to all direct and indirect flights from the UK. It will also apply to all the people travelling from the UK who have been there for 10 days.
  • ICYMI: The Balochistan High Court sought on Monday a reply from the federal and provincial government officials in the Gwadar fencing case. A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel and Justice Abdul Hameed Baloch heard on Monday a petition filed by Balochistan Bar Council Vice-Chairman Muneer Ahmed Kakar. The petition says the fencing of the port city would affect the lives of more than 300,000 people.

 
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
 
 
 
 
 
