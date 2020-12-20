Today’s outlook: Coronavirus cases rise, Pakistan face Kiwis

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Sunday):

Several teachers who have been protesting against the government’s failure to appoint them on a permanent basis in Islamabad have ended their sit-ins. A number of protestors were arrested on Saturday after they attempted to march to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the tournament’s second T-20 match today.

Newly appointed Railways Minister Azam Swati has said that the government could not run the Pakistan Railways in its entirety. In a press conference on Saturday, he said that some of its tiers will be outsourced.

The second wave of the novel coronavirus in the country has taken the lives of over 80 people in the last 24 hours while over 3,000 new cases have been reported nationwide.

As winter tightens its grip on Pakistan, residents have complained of gas shortage across the country.

At least ten coronavirus patients died after an oxygen tank explosion triggered a fire in an intensive care ward at a hospital in southeastern Turkey, according to AFP.

Switzerland has approved the use of the PfizerBioNTech vaccine, with immunisation set to start just after Christmas.

Lionel Messi scored his 643rd goal for Barcelona on Saturday to equal Pele’s record of goals for a single club as the Spanish giants were held 2-2 by Valencia.