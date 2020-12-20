Sunday, December 20, 2020  | 4 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Coronavirus cases rise, Pakistan face Kiwis

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Today’s outlook: Coronavirus cases rise, Pakistan face Kiwis
Listen
Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Sunday): Several teachers who have been protesting against the government's failure to appoint them on a permanent basis in Islamabad have ended their sit-ins. A number of protestors were arrested on Saturday after they attempted to march to Prime Minister Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence. Pakistan will face New Zealand in the tournament's second T-20 match today. Newly appointed Railways Minister Azam Swati has said that the government could not run the Pakistan Railways in its entirety. In a press conference on Saturday, he said that some of its tiers will be outsourced. The second wave of the novel coronavirus in the country has taken the lives of over 80 people in the last 24 hours while over 3,000 new cases have been reported nationwide. As winter tightens its grip on Pakistan, residents have complained of gas shortage across the country. At least ten coronavirus patients died after an oxygen tank explosion triggered a fire in an intensive care ward at a hospital in southeastern Turkey, according to AFP. Switzerland has approved the use of the PfizerBioNTech vaccine, with immunisation set to start just after Christmas. Lionel Messi scored his 643rd goal for Barcelona on Saturday to equal Pele's record of goals for a single club as the Spanish giants were held 2-2 by Valencia.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Gas Shortage New Zealand vs Pakistan

Here are some of the news stories we are following today (Sunday):

  • Several teachers who have been protesting against the government’s failure to appoint them on a permanent basis in Islamabad have ended their sit-ins. A number of protestors were arrested on Saturday after they attempted to march to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.
  • Pakistan will face New Zealand in the tournament’s second T-20 match today.
  • Newly appointed Railways Minister Azam Swati has said that the government could not run the Pakistan Railways in its entirety. In a press conference on Saturday, he said that some of its tiers will be outsourced.
  • The second wave of the novel coronavirus in the country has taken the lives of over 80 people in the last 24 hours while over 3,000 new cases have been reported nationwide.
  • As winter tightens its grip on Pakistan, residents have complained of gas shortage across the country.
  • At least ten coronavirus patients died after an oxygen tank explosion triggered a fire in an intensive care ward at a hospital in southeastern Turkey, according to AFP.
  • Switzerland has approved the use of the PfizerBioNTech vaccine, with immunisation set to start just after Christmas.
  • Lionel Messi scored his 643rd goal for Barcelona on Saturday to equal Pele’s record of goals for a single club as the Spanish giants were held 2-2 by Valencia.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
pakistan and new zealand, pakistan t-20 match, kiwis and pakistan match, teachers, islamabad, protesting features,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven't filed tax returns
FBR sends notices to Pakistanis who haven’t filed tax returns
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
24-hour forecast: Karachi temperature to drop to 8 degrees
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
Men steal Rs1.7 million from Karachi ATM
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Karachi to have minibus route permits after 25 years
Google services back online after outage
Google services back online after outage
Explosion in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Today's outlook: World braces for 2020's last solar eclipse
Today’s outlook: World braces for 2020’s last solar eclipse
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.