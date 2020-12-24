Thursday, December 24, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Fog blankets Punjab, AirSial begins operations

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Fog blankets Punjab, AirSial begins operations

Photo: Online

Listen
Here are some of the stories we are following today (Thursday): The first flight of AirSial will land at Karachi airport at 2pm. Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Pakistan's newest private airline in Sialkot on December 9.The Sindh cabinet will meet today. They will make decisions about educational institutions.Heavy fog in Punjab has resulted in the closure of multiple sections of the Motorway. Visibility on the Motorway is currently at 50 metres. Due to this, several sections of the national highway have been closed for traffic. Motorway M-2 has been closed from Lahore to Bhera, while M-4 from Faisalabad to Pindi Bhattian. A district and sessions court in Lahore has summoned PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai over his controversial remarks about the people of Punjab. He has been instructed to either appear in person or send his lawyerNaeem Bukhari's appointment as PTV chairperson has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court. Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case today. The Sindh High Court ordered Wednesday that police will have to send the bullet shells for forensic examination after any encounters with crime suspects. In 2019, the police had claimed that they killed two accused in an encounter and arrested another. The SHC found, however, that it was a fake encounter.
FaceBook WhatsApp
AirSial fog Punjab

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Thursday):

  • The first flight of AirSial will land at Karachi airport at 2pm. Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Pakistan’s newest private airline in Sialkot on December 9.
  • The Sindh cabinet will meet today. They will make decisions about educational institutions.
  • Heavy fog in Punjab has resulted in the closure of multiple sections of the Motorway. Visibility on the Motorway is currently at 50 metres. Due to this, several sections of the national highway have been closed for traffic. Motorway M-2 has been closed from Lahore to Bhera, while M-4 from Faisalabad to Pindi Bhattian.
  • A district and sessions court in Lahore has summoned PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai over his controversial remarks about the people of Punjab. He has been instructed to either appear in person or send his lawyer
  • Naeem Bukhari’s appointment as PTV chairperson has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court. Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case today.
  • The Sindh High Court ordered Wednesday that police will have to send the bullet shells for forensic examination after any encounters with crime suspects. In 2019, the police had claimed that they killed two accused in an encounter and arrested another. The SHC found, however, that it was a fake encounter.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
motorway, punjab fog, airsial operations,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Punjab imposes smart lockdown in Lahore, Rawalpindi
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.