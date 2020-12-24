Today’s outlook: Fog blankets Punjab, AirSial begins operations

Here are some of the stories we are following today (Thursday):

The first flight of AirSial will land at Karachi airport at 2pm. Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated Pakistan’s newest private airline in Sialkot on December 9.

The Sindh cabinet will meet today. They will make decisions about educational institutions.

Heavy fog in Punjab has resulted in the closure of multiple sections of the Motorway. Visibility on the Motorway is currently at 50 metres. Due to this, several sections of the national highway have been closed for traffic. Motorway M-2 has been closed from Lahore to Bhera, while M-4 from Faisalabad to Pindi Bhattian.

A district and sessions court in Lahore has summoned PkMAP chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai over his controversial remarks about the people of Punjab. He has been instructed to either appear in person or send his lawyer

Naeem Bukhari’s appointment as PTV chairperson has been challenged in the Islamabad High Court. Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case today.

The Sindh High Court ordered Wednesday that police will have to send the bullet shells for forensic examination after any encounters with crime suspects. In 2019, the police had claimed that they killed two accused in an encounter and arrested another. The SHC found, however, that it was a fake encounter.