Here are some of the stories we will be following today (Tuesday):

PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz has accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of playing county cricket instead of attending her grandmother’s funeral.

The parole of PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz will end today. Hamza will appear in court in the Ramazan Sugar Mills case.

China’s defence minister is visiting Pakistan. On Monday, he met Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa. More meetings are expected in the upcoming days.

PM Khan has summoned a meeting of the Federal Cabinet. The meeting will discuss the country’s economic and political situation. The cabinet will also be briefed about sugar and wheat prices.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore sent the suspect of the Lahore motorway rape case to jail on judicial remand. All the suspects will be presented before the court.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will hear Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal’s ban appeal.

The third coronavirus test of the national team has been taken in New Zealand. If the reports come out negative, the team will be allowed to start training.

The price of diesel has increased by Rs4 per litre, while petrol price will remain the same for the next 15 days.

World Aids Day is being observed across the world. The day is dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infections.

Pakistani actor Sajal Aly was awarded for her contribution to film and Television by the Distinctive International Arab Festivals Awards (DIAFA) on Sunday.