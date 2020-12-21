Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
News

Notes from the newsroom

Today’s outlook: Countries impose UK travel ban over coronavirus variant
Here are some of the new stories we are following today (Monday): France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Canada the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Baltics, Bulgaria, Romanian, Croatia, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, El Salvador, Argentina and Chile have banned flights travellers from Britain as London said the spread of a more-infectious new coronavirus strain was "out of control".UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel, in particular the flow of freight in and out of Britain, a spokeswoman for his office said on Sunday. European Union experts believe existing vaccines against coronavirus are effective against the new fast-spreading strain identified in Britain, Germany's health minister said Sunday. "According to everything we know so far" the new strain "has no impact on the vaccines", which remain "just as effective", Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ZDF, citing "talks among experts of European authorities". Spahn was referring especially to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is already being administered in countries including the US and UK and which is on the brink of receiving approval from the European Medicines Agency.US authorities are looking "very carefully" into the virus variant spreading in the United Kingdom, top health officials said Sunday, while indicating that a ban on UK travel was not currently in the cards. The news came as a US expert panel recommended those aged 75 and older should be the next vaccinated against the virus, along with 30 million "frontline essential workers," including teachers, grocery store employees and police.The production orders of Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz have been issued. Hamza, who is currently at Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail, will attend the provincial assembly's session today. Pakistan is working on establishing honey testing lab as part of the Billion Tree Tsunami project. The lab will be established by the Ministry of Science and Technology. PM Imran Khan expected to make the announcement today. The parents of a two-year-old child will continue to protest in Lahore the kidnapping and murder of their child.
Coronavirus United Kingdom

Here are some of the new stories we are following today (Monday):

  • France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Canada the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland, Baltics, Bulgaria, Romanian, Croatia, Turkey, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, El Salvador, Argentina and Chile have banned flights travellers from Britain as London said the spread of a more-infectious new coronavirus strain was “out of control”.
  • UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel, in particular the flow of freight in and out of Britain, a spokeswoman for his office said on Sunday.
  • European Union experts believe existing vaccines against coronavirus are effective against the new fast-spreading strain identified in Britain, Germany’s health minister said Sunday. “According to everything we know so far” the new strain “has no impact on the vaccines”, which remain “just as effective”, Jens Spahn told public broadcaster ZDF, citing “talks among experts of European authorities”. Spahn was referring especially to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which is already being administered in countries including the US and UK and which is on the brink of receiving approval from the European Medicines Agency.
  • US authorities are looking “very carefully” into the virus variant spreading in the United Kingdom, top health officials said Sunday, while indicating that a ban on UK travel was not currently in the cards. The news came as a US expert panel recommended those aged 75 and older should be the next vaccinated against the virus, along with 30 million “frontline essential workers,” including teachers, grocery store employees and police.
  • The production orders of Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz have been issued. Hamza, who is currently at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail, will attend the provincial assembly’s session today.
  • Pakistan is working on establishing honey testing lab as part of the Billion Tree Tsunami project. The lab will be established by the Ministry of Science and Technology. PM Imran Khan expected to make the announcement today.
  • The parents of a two-year-old child will continue to protest in Lahore the kidnapping and murder of their child.

 
coronavirus, coronavirus new variant, coronavirus in pakistan, uk flight ban
 

