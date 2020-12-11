Today’s outlook: Bilawal visits Jati Umrah, Ertugrul tours Lahore

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Friday).

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the PDM to stop holding rallies for two or three months. He has previously blamed rising coronavirus cases on their rallies.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz says no matter what happens, the PDM’s December 13 Lahore must go on. She has invited residents of the city to attend.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will visit Jati Umrah in Lahore, the home of the Sharif family, to pay his condolences over the death of family matriarch Begum Shamim Akhtar. He will meet Maryam Nawaz, and hold an advisory meeting with PPP leaders in the city.

PPP leaders have been told to hold off on resigning from assemblies on the PDM’s call. The party chief has also asked them not to publically speak about resignations.

Fifty-six people died of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. There are currently 46,346 active cases in the country.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will submit his reply in the KCR case to the Supreme Court today.

Ertugrul actor Engin Altan Duzyatan is in Lahore on a two-day visit. He will tour the city’s historical monuments today and address a press conference at 11am.