Today’s outlook: Bilawal meets Shehbaz, Pakistan coronavirus deaths reach 8,905

Here are some of the top stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday):

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison. The meeting is expected to last for three hours. Bilawal will be accompanied by other party members such as Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira.

Pakistan has reported 73 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 8,905. It reported 2,459 new cases. There are 48,008 active cases currently. At least 43, 246 cases have been reported so far.

Pakistan cricket squad arrived in Auckland Tuesday morning. They are expected to begin their training from tomorrow. The first T20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on December 18.

The United States kicked off a mass vaccination drive Monday hoping to turn the tide on the world’s biggest coronavirus outbreak, as the nation’s death toll passed a staggering 300,000.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has decided to induct two new members into the provincial cabinet. The two new ministers, Yawar Abbas Bukhari and Khayal Ahmed Kastro, will be administered the oath by Governor Chaudhry Sarwar. Their portfolios will be announced later.

PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar is expected to meet Bilawal in Lahore today. Khokhar had recently resigned from his position as the PPP chairperson’s spokesperson.

Joe Biden said Monday that US democracy proved “resilient” against Donald Trump’s “abuse of power” after the Electoral College confirmed him as the next president, shutting the door further on unprecedented efforts to overturn the results.