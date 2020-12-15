Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Bilawal meets Shehbaz, Pakistan coronavirus deaths reach 8,905

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Today’s outlook: Bilawal meets Shehbaz, Pakistan coronavirus deaths reach 8,905

Photo: File

Here are some of the top stories we are expecting to follow today (Tuesday):

  • PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat prison. The meeting is expected to last for three hours. Bilawal will be accompanied by other party members such as Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira.
  • Pakistan has reported 73 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 8,905. It reported 2,459 new cases. There are 48,008 active cases currently. At least 43, 246 cases have been reported so far.
  • Pakistan cricket squad arrived in Auckland Tuesday morning. They are expected to begin their training from tomorrow. The first T20 match between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on December 18.
  • The United States kicked off a mass vaccination drive Monday hoping to turn the tide on the world’s biggest coronavirus outbreak, as the nation’s death toll passed a staggering 300,000.
  • Punjab CM Usman Buzdar has decided to induct two new members into the provincial cabinet. The two new ministers, Yawar Abbas Bukhari and Khayal Ahmed Kastro, will be administered the oath by Governor Chaudhry Sarwar. Their portfolios will be announced later.
  • PPP Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar is expected to meet Bilawal in Lahore today. Khokhar had recently resigned from his position as the PPP chairperson’s spokesperson.
  • Joe Biden said Monday that US democracy proved “resilient” against Donald Trump’s “abuse of power” after the Electoral College confirmed him as the next president, shutting the door further on unprecedented efforts to overturn the results.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Coronavirus Shehbaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
PDM protest: Murad Shah submits resignation as Sindh chief minister
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
PDM announces long march to Islamabad to oust government
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Explosion in Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
Explosion in Rawalpindi’s Ganj Mandi, 25 injured
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.