Sunday, December 27, 2020  | 11 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Benazir Bhutto’s 13th death anniversary, army helicopter crashes

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Sunday).

  • Today marks the 13th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. Rallies and other events are expected to be held across the country in remembrance.
  • The Pakistan Democratic Movement will be holding a rally in Larkana’s Garhi Khuda Baksh today. Garhi Khuda Baksh is home to the Bhutto family mausoleum. PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the gathering in person while his father former president Asif Ali Zardari will address it virtually.
  • A Pakistan Army helicopter crashed in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Minimarg. According to the ISPR, four people, including two majors, were martyred.
  • The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast a dip in Karachi’s temperatures from today.
  • ICYMI: Two people were killed and seven injured in a blast in Balochistan’s Panjgur on Saturday.

Benazir Bhutto ISPR
 
