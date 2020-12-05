Today’s outlook: Arshad Malik’s funeral, Hafeez Sheikh’s third NAB notice

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Saturday).

The funeral of Arshad Malik, the former judge who announced the verdict against Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia case will be held today. He passed away on Friday.

NAB is going to send Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh a third notice for not appearing before it. He is being summoned in an inquiry against FBR officers for misusing their power.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah will appear before a Lahore anti-narcotics court in the case against him.

The Sindh and federal governments are on the same page on removing encroachments from Karachi. During a coordination committee meeting chaired by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, he said the Sindh government will remove the encroachments.

ICYMI: One person was killed and seven injured when a rickshaw exploded at a bus station in Rawalpindi’s Pir Wadhai. A case has been registered at the CTD police station.