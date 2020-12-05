Saturday, December 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Arshad Malik’s funeral, Hafeez Sheikh’s third NAB notice

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Today’s outlook: Arshad Malik’s funeral, Hafeez Sheikh’s third NAB notice

Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Saturday).

  • The funeral of Arshad Malik, the former judge who announced the verdict against Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia case will be held today. He passed away on Friday.
  • NAB is going to send Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Hafeez Sheikh a third notice for not appearing before it. He is being summoned in an inquiry against FBR officers for misusing their power.
  • PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah will appear before a Lahore anti-narcotics court in the case against him.  
  • The Sindh and federal governments are on the same page on removing encroachments from Karachi. During a coordination committee meeting chaired by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, he said the Sindh government will remove the encroachments.
  • ICYMI: One person was killed and seven injured when a rickshaw exploded at a bus station in Rawalpindi’s Pir Wadhai. A case has been registered at the CTD police station.

FaceBook WhatsApp
arshad malik Hafeez Sheikh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ishaq dar, ishaq dar assets, ishaq dar meme, bbc hard talk, steven sackur, stephen sackur ishaq dar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani lecturer named among world's top computer science researchers
Pakistani lecturer named among world’s top computer science researchers
AirSial hopes to launch this December
AirSial hopes to launch this December
2020's last lunar eclipse today
2020’s last lunar eclipse today
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
FBR tells 22 banks their employees must file tax returns
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
Karachi guard shoots himself while recording TikTok video
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
OGRA recommends higher petrol prices in December
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Table service, buffets not allowed at Karachi wedding halls
Karachi records coldest November day in 10 years
Karachi records coldest November day in 10 years
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.