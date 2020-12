Here are the news stories we expect to follow today (Monday).

A high-level delegation from Afghanistan will arrive in Pakistan today. Talks on a transit trade pact between the two countries start today.

The election for the Islamabad mayor will be held today.

Seven FC jawans were martyred in an attack on a check post in Harnai.

Seven people were killed in a traffic accident in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Temperatures are expected to drop in Karachi from today.