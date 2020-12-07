Monday, December 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Three-year-old killed, four injured in Jhelum cylinder blast

Three others injured

Posted: Dec 7, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Three-year-old killed, four injured in Jhelum cylinder blast

A three-year-old child was killed and four others injured after a gas cylinder exploded at a house in Jhelum’s Nawan Lok Sunday night.

According to rescue officials, the explosion took place in the kitchen where the victim’s mother was cooking. “A woman and two other children were injured.”

Due to the explosion, two rooms of the house collapsed. A Rescue 1122 team and the police pulled out people from beneath the debris.

The body and the injured people were immediately taken to the DHQ hospital where doctors have declared the woman to be in critical condition.

