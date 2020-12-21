Three-month-old recovered from Karachi’s Korangi

The Anti-Violent Crime Cell has recovered a three-month-old infant kidnapped one month back from Karachi’s Bahadurabad.

In a raid on Sunday, the cell rescued the child from a house in Korangi’s street number five and arrested the woman who had kidnapped her.

According to the police, the infant’s mother and aunt had taken her to a hospital for a check up. “The suspect took the baby from them with an excuse and then fled,” a police officer said.

The three-month-old’s parents filed a missing person complaint at the New Town police station after which investigations into the case began. The infant has been safely handed back to her family.

“The suspect confessed that she kidnapped the child as she didn’t have any of her own,” the officer added.