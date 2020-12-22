Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Three men arrested for murder, robbery in Attock

Suspects remanded into police custody for three days

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Three men arrested for murder, robbery in Attock

Photo: File

A three-member gang accused of murder and robbery was arrested by the Attock police in Hassan Abdal Monday evening.

According to the police, the suspects used to book cars from multiple cities and then snatched them at gunpoint on the National Highway. “They used to shoot the drivers who resisted.”

They have confessed to their crimes. The suspects, identified as Ibrahim, Ishaaq and Sajjad, had booked a car from Mansehra for Rs2,700 and then took the car from the driver at gunpoint when it reached Hassan Abdal.

“They shot the driver and threw his body in the river,” a police officer said, adding that the perpetrators have a previous criminal record as well.

“They dismantled the stolen cars and sold its spare parts in the market,” he added.

Weapons, cash and mobile phones has been seized from the suspects’ possession. The police have obtained their three-day physical remand.

attock Murder robbery
 
attock gang, attock robbers, attock gang arrested, national highway, murder
 

