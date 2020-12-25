Three killed in 12-car collision in Sharqpur

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Three people were killed and five were injured 12 cars collided into each other on the highway in Punjab's Sharqpur.

According to the rescue officials, the bodies and injured were immediately moved to a hospital.

In a similar incident near Narang Mandi, a passenger bus overturned due to which 25 passengers were injured. The bus was traveling from Narowal to Lahore.

Officials of the Rescue 1122 said that both the accidents took place because of smog.

On Friday morning, visibility levels on motorways and the National Highway dropped to zero meters after which the Lahore-Sialkot motorway was closed down for traffic.

Smog reappeared in Kamoke, Shakargarh, Zafarowal, Kartarpur and several other areas.

The motorway police have urged people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and use fog lights while driving.

Last month, 13 people were killed after a fire broke out in a passenger van after it collided with another vehicle on the Narowal Road near Sheikhupura's Narang Mandi.

Smog is formed by a mixture of pollutants and water vapor in the atmosphere. It can cause health problems such as asthma, flu, coughing, allergies, bronchial infections, and heart problems.

Prolonged exposure to environmental pollution also results in shortened life expectancy. These risks may be reduced by wearing masks, managing gaseous vehicular emissions, using eco-friendly products, and reusing and recycling.