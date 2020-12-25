Friday, December 25, 2020  | 9 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Three killed in 12-car collision in Sharqpur

Over 25 injured in multiple accidents

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Three people were killed and five were injured 12 cars collided into each other on the highway in Punjab's Sharqpur.

According to the rescue officials, the bodies and injured were immediately moved to a hospital.

In a similar incident near Narang Mandi, a passenger bus overturned due to which 25 passengers were injured. The bus was traveling from Narowal to Lahore.

Officials of the Rescue 1122 said that both the accidents took place because of smog.

On Friday morning, visibility levels on motorways and the National Highway dropped to zero meters after which the Lahore-Sialkot motorway was closed down for traffic.

Smog reappeared in Kamoke, Shakargarh, Zafarowal, Kartarpur and several other areas.

The motorway police have urged people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and use fog lights while driving.

Last month, 13 people were killed after a fire broke out in a passenger van after it collided with another vehicle on the Narowal Road near Sheikhupura's Narang Mandi.

Related: Why should we worry about the smog in Lahore?

Smog is formed by a mixture of pollutants and water vapor in the atmosphere. It can cause health problems such as asthma, flu, coughing, allergies, bronchial infections, and heart problems.

Prolonged exposure to environmental pollution also results in shortened life expectancy. These risks may be reduced by wearing masks, managing gaseous vehicular emissions, using eco-friendly products, and reusing and recycling.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
smog in punjab, smog car accidents, car accidents in punjab, van overturned,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for 'record-breaking' cold wave starting December 25
Karachi braces for ‘record-breaking’ cold wave starting December 25
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Pakistan bans flights from UK due to new coronavirus strain
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Karachi imposes smart lockdown in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Jamshed Town
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Jupiter, Saturn align tonight after 400 years as Christmas star
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
PIA reduces fares to Gilgit, Skardu
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
Formal education policy on the cards for Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.