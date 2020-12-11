Three Karachi doctors die of COVID-19

Three senior doctors in Karachi have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it was reported on Friday. The number of doctors in the province who succumbed to the virus has reached 45.

One of the doctors was Dr Tahir Amin Chaudhry, a retired chief anaesthetist at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital, confirmed JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali.

A former Director-General of Health in Sindh and ENT specialist Dr Abdul Sattar Koorwai also passed away last night, confirmed current Health DG Dr Masood Solangi. He had been undergoing treatment for the virus at a private hospital in Karachi and had recently been placed on a ventilator.

The third doctor was Dr Waseemuddin, who had been practising at a private clinic in the city. He was a member of the Pakistan Paediatric Association and graduate of Dow University batch of 1970.

More than 11,000 health workers have been affected by the virus in Pakistan. A total of 176 health professionals have died of COVID-19.