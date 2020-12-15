Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Two Rangers personnel injured in Karachi university cracker attack

Police, Rangers deployed

Posted: Dec 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Two Rangers personnel injured in Karachi university cracker attack

Photo: Twitter

Two Rangers officials were injured after unidentified men on a motorcycle threw a hand cracker on a Rangers car at the University of Karachi on Tuesday afternoon.

The injured have been moved to the hospital. According to initial reports, the attack took place near the Sheikh Zayed gate.

A car near the site suffered damages as well.

Following the attack, additional Rangers personnel have been deployed at the varsity along with the police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details come in.

