Three girls electrocuted to death by 11,000KV wire in Hyderabad

Three young girls were killed after being electrocuted by a high voltage wire in Hyderabad.

The girls were playing on the roof of their house in Ali Town with an 11,000-KV copper wire.

Two of the girls had come to stay at their uncle’s house in Hyderabad from Quetta.

Their bodies have been sent back to Quetta. The third girl, seven-year-old Bukha, was laid to rest in Kotri.

Residents of Hyderabad have called on HESCO to remove high voltage wires from the area or at least shift them away from residential areas. They say multiple complaints have been filed but no action has been taken.

Reporting by Imtiaz Ali