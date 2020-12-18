Friday, December 18, 2020  | 2 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > News

Three children killed in Rahim Yar Khan wall collapse

Five others injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 18, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Three children killed in Rahim Yar Khan wall collapse

Photo: File

Three children were killed and five others injured after a wall collapsed on them in Rahim Yar Khan’s Shehbazpur on Thursday night.

According to the rescue officials, the children were playing on a swing attached to a door of a house when suddenly the adjacent wall collapsed on them.

“The entire house was in a dilapidated condition,” one of the officials said. Immediately after the incident, residents in the neighbourhood and rescue teams arrived at the site and began a rescue operation.

The bodies and injured people have been moved to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

