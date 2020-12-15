Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Three arrested for robbing a house in Abbottabad

The suspects have confessed, claim police

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

Three men were arrested for robbing a house in Abbottabad’s Havelian on Tuesday, the police said.

Two stolen cars and weapons were seized from the suspects. According to the police, the men broke into a house in the area earlier this week and robbed Rs100,000.

According to the owner of the house Tamrez Khan, when he tried calling out for help during the crime, an argument broke out and one of the suspects shot his accomplice, identified as Salim, by mistake.

Salim died on spot. The police seized a pistol from his possession.

Following the incident, Khan registered an FIR at the area’s police station. The suspects were arrested during a police raid on Tuesday. Abid Shah, Abdul Hameed and Muhammad Khitab have confessed to their crimes.

The police have started investigations on the basis of the information they received by the suspects during questioning.

