Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Ten-year-old boy accidentally shoots sibling in Lahore: police

Family says children were playing with their father's gun

Posted: Dec 29, 2020
A 10-year-old boy accidentally shot his younger brother while playing with his father's gun in Lahore, the police said on Tuesday. According to the family, the siblings were playing in a room when they heard gunshots. "When we went upstairs, we saw one of them lying in a pool of blood," the children's grandfather said. The child died on spot. The police reached the site and collected evidence. The body has been moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. The victim's uncle said that his brother had a gun for security purposes which was lying in the room. "The children were playing with it without realising that it was loaded."
A 10-year-old boy accidentally shot his younger brother while playing with his father’s gun in Lahore, the police said on Tuesday.

According to the family, the siblings were playing in a room when they heard gunshots. “When we went upstairs, we saw one of them lying in a pool of blood,” the children’s grandfather said.

The child died on spot. The police reached the site and collected evidence. The body has been moved to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The victim’s uncle said that his brother had a gun for security purposes which was lying in the room. “The children were playing with it without realising that it was loaded.”

 
RELATED STORIES

