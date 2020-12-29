Tejori Tower’s construction halted on Supreme Court’s orders

The Supreme Court has ruled that the construction of Tejori Tower in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal should be immediately halted near the Gillani train station.

The Karachi commissioner has been instructed to take over the project. “No interference by anyone will be tolerated in this case,” said the court.

The Railways lawyer said that the land for the Karachi Circular Railway has been illegally occupied. A report on this has been submitted in the Sindh High Court too.

Raza Rabbani, the lawyer for Tejori Towers, said that they have submitted their reservations against the report already.

You made a building on this land, said Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. “Where will the train station be constructed now?” We won’t tolerate any illegal construction on the land owned by the Pakistan Railways, he added.

What is Tejori Tower?

Tejori Tower or Tejori Heights are the same project. It is a residential project site located on main Sebha Akhtar Road in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D near Hasan Square.

The project has 182 luxury apartments. There are 52 five-room Type A apartments which cost Rs20 million each and 130 four-room Type B apartments for Rs13 million each.

The project is owned by Karachi Town Builders & Developers. The proprietor of the company is Javed Iqbal Qureshi, who is the father-in-law of Kamran Tessori, a politician and businessman. Tessori is also a partner in his father-in-law’s construction business.

The Pakistan Railways registered an FIR against Tessori at the Railways Police Station in South District on November 20. The FIR stated that Tessori of Tejori Heights had encroached upon Pakistan Railways land measuring 2,783 square yards.

The issue relates to a Board of Revenue land survey. The Pakistan Railways says the land belongs to them as it falls under Survey No 190 of Deh Gujro in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. But the Karachi Town Builders & Developers say the land belongs to them as it falls under Survey No 653 of Deh Gujro in the Board’s land records.

Tessori says the project is spread over 2,800 square yards and the land was purchased from the Board of Revenue. A plot adjacent to the project site has a Survey No 190 and belongs to the Pakistan Railways.