Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import

The federal cabinet has approved the removal of the additional customs duty on four-wheeler electric vehicles, industries minister Hammad Azhar said Tuesday.

Azhar tweeted key points of the new electric vehicles policy:

-Federal excise duty slashed

-Additional Customs Duty and additional sales tax slashed on imports of electronic vehicles

-For manufacturers, 1% in taxes on importing car parts

-Registration and renewal of electric cars will be free for residents of Islamabad

-Sales tax reduced to 1% for electric cars between 50kwh and 150kwh that are made in Pakistan

-Import of charging equipment capped at 1%

-No duty tax will be deducted on import of plant and machinery to build the cars

Related: MG Motor plans to launch two more cars in Pakistan

In July, the country’s first electric vehicle charging unit was installed on Jinnah Avenue in Islamabad. Then science minister Fawad Chaudhry had told SAMAA TV that the charging facility was set up by Attock Oil. The development came after the policy to shift Pakistan’s vehicles to electric power was approved in June.