Tariq Jamil tests positive for coronavirus

He moved to a hospital on doctor's advice

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Islamic preacher Maulana Tariq Jamil has tested positive for COVID-19 and moved to a hospital on doctor’s advice.

He tweeted that he was unwell for the past few days and got tested for the virus.

Pakistan is experiencing the second wave of the deadly virus. Over 71 people have died and 2,700 new cases were reported countrywide by Saturday. The highest number of cases has been reported in Sindh followed by Punjab.

The government has ordered schools shut, and indoor dining in restaurants has been banned.

