Taliban delegation due in Pakistan today for peace talks

Pakistan says will facilitate Afghan peace process

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (2R) greets Taliban co-founder Mullah Baradar (left) upon his arrival with delegation at the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on October 3, 2019. File photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

A Taliban team will arrive in Islamabad today for talks on the Afghan peace process, the foreign office said Wednesday.

The team is part of the Qatar-based political office of the Taliban and is led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. It will stay in Pakistan till December 18.

The foreign office said that the delegation will meet the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The visit of Taliban Political Commission delegation is part of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in the Afghan peace process with a view to facilitating the intra-Afghan negotiations, that commenced in Doha on 12 September 2020,” it said in a statement.

A team last visited in August.

Talks between Taliban, Afghan government

The talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government are part of a peace agreement signed between the US and the insurgent group in February this year. Under the agreement, the US will pull out its troops from Afghanistan within 14 months.

The negotiations were to be held after the release of 5,000 Taliban fighters under the agreement between the insurgent group and the US. However, Kabul by August had released around 4,000 Taliban prisoners and there is a deadlock on the release of the remaining ‘hardcore’ militants.

