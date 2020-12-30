Wednesday, December 30, 2020  | 14 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot

It's unclear whether the death is linked to the vaccine

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot

Photo: AFP

Listen
A person in Switzerland has died after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reported Wednesday.  The deceased was one of the first people in the country to receive the vaccine.  “We are aware of the case,” said an official from Lucerne, the patient’s area of residence.  They did not confirm whether the death was related to the shot. Details such as the time period between the inoculation and death have also not been released. Officials said that the Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic was reviewing the case. COVID-19 vaccinations in Switzerland had started from Lucerne last week.  One dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was given to elderly people.  Switzerland has recorded 442,481 virus cases and 7,493 deaths. The country has also reported five cases of the UK coronavirus variant and two of the South African variant. 
FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus pfizer switzerland vaccines

A person in Switzerland has died after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reported Wednesday. 

The deceased was one of the first people in the country to receive the vaccine. 

“We are aware of the case,” said an official from Lucerne, the patient’s area of residence. 

They did not confirm whether the death was related to the shot. Details such as the time period between the inoculation and death have also not been released.

Officials said that the Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic was reviewing the case.

COVID-19 vaccinations in Switzerland had started from Lucerne last week.  One dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was given to elderly people. 

Switzerland has recorded 442,481 virus cases and 7,493 deaths. The country has also reported five cases of the UK coronavirus variant and two of the South African variant. 

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
NYE: Karachi restaurants, business centres to close at 5pm
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Karachi to see rain in January: Met department
Karachi to see rain in January: Met department
Four army personnel martyred in Gilgit-Baltistan helicopter crash
Four army personnel martyred in Gilgit-Baltistan helicopter crash
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.