Switzerland reports first death after Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot

A person in Switzerland has died after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reported Wednesday.

The deceased was one of the first people in the country to receive the vaccine.

“We are aware of the case,” said an official from Lucerne, the patient’s area of residence.

They did not confirm whether the death was related to the shot. Details such as the time period between the inoculation and death have also not been released.

Officials said that the Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic was reviewing the case.

COVID-19 vaccinations in Switzerland had started from Lucerne last week. One dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was given to elderly people.

Switzerland has recorded 442,481 virus cases and 7,493 deaths. The country has also reported five cases of the UK coronavirus variant and two of the South African variant.

