Swat man arrested for killing wife, mother-in-law: police

A man has been arrested for shooting dead his wife and mother-in-law in Swat’s Matta, the police said on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Saleh, was accompanied by his father and brother at the time of the murder.

According to the police, the suspect’s wife had gone over to her parent’s house earlier this week after an argument. On Sunday, the suspect went to her house and opened fire at her.

“During the firing, the victim’s mother tried to save her daughter but she got shot as well,” a police officer said, adding that the women passed away on spot.

The police have arrested Saleh, his brother and his father and have started questioning them. An FIR has been registered.