HOME > News

Suspected robber shot dead in Karachi's Soldier Bazaar

Three others arrested

Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Suspected robber shot dead in Karachi’s Soldier Bazaar

Photo: File

Listen
The Karachi police gunned down a man suspected of robbery and arrested three more in Soldier Bazaar after an exchange of fire. The suspects arrested were moved to the hospital. They had suffered gunshot wounds. The police said they reached the area after someone told them on the phone that the suspects were robbing a house. The police seized motorcycles, cash and weapons. On November 27, five suspected robbers were shot dead after an alleged encounter with the police in Karachi's DHA Phase-IV. The robbers had entered a house, but the police got the information in time and surrounded the house. According to the police, the suspects tried to flee by opening fire at the police and were killed in retaliatory fire. SSP South Zubair Nazir said that the suspects had come in a double-cabin vehicle which has been taken into custody. This version has, however, been challenged by the employers of one of the suspects.
Karachi robbery

The Karachi police gunned down a man suspected of robbery and arrested three more in Soldier Bazaar after an exchange of fire.

The suspects arrested were moved to the hospital. They had suffered gunshot wounds.

The police said they reached the area after someone told them on the phone that the suspects were robbing a house.

The police seized motorcycles, cash and weapons.

On November 27, five suspected robbers were shot dead after an alleged encounter with the police in Karachi’s DHA Phase-IV.

The robbers had entered a house, but the police got the information in time and surrounded the house.

According to the police, the suspects tried to flee by opening fire at the police and were killed in retaliatory fire.

SSP South Zubair Nazir said that the suspects had come in a double-cabin vehicle which has been taken into custody.

This version has, however, been challenged by the employers of one of the suspects.

 
