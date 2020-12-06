Sunday, December 6, 2020  | 19 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > News

Suspect in Faisalabad child maid torture granted bail

Victim returned to her parents

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
Suspect in Faisalabad child maid torture granted bail

The man arrested in connection with the thrashing of an 11-year-old girl working as a maid in Faisalabad has been granted bail.

Rana Muneer was arrested after CCTV footage of his daughter, son-in-law and grandson beating up the young girl went viral. He, however, was not pictured in the CCTV footage.

The victim worked as a maid at a house neighbouring Muneer’s on Canal Road. She reportedly stopped Muneer’s grandchildren from hitting her employer’s peacock, after which Muneer’s family beat her up. They took turns slapping and kicking her before dragging her around by her hair.

The attackers claimed she thrashed their children and turned them away when they went to see peacocks at her employer’s house. She says the children were hitting the peacocks and their mother beat her up when she told them to stop.

Muneer was presented on Sunday before a special magistrate and granted bail against a Rs100,000 surety. He arrived at the court in a private car.

The judge asked the police why a medical examination of the victim wasn’t conducted to which the police replied that the attack happened four to five days earlier. There are no injuries to show now, they said.

The 11-year-old girl has been sent back to her parents. She was handed over to them before an investigation team of the Madina town police station.

The police have registered a case against the girl’s employers and their neighbours. The Child Protection Bureau has also submitted a request in court for custody of the girl.

