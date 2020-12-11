Friday, December 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > News

Supreme Court to take up contempt case against Sheikh Rasheed

Hearing scheduled for December 15

Posted: Dec 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Supreme Court to take up contempt case against Sheikh Rasheed

Photo: Online

The Supreme Court will take up the contempt petition against Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on December 15.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, will hear the case.

The chairperson of the Pakistan Girl Guides Association has filed the case against Rasheed and his nephew MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq over the demolition of the boundary wall of the association’s headquarters in Rawalpindi on April 15, 2019. They have been accused of chopping down trees for a make-shift helipad for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The court had ordered the authorities to rebuild the wall but the orders have yet to be implemented.

The petitioner said the federal minister never returned the land to the association and instead allowed the construction of a hospital on it.

