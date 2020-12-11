Supreme Court to take up contempt case against Sheikh Rasheed

The Supreme Court will take up the contempt petition against Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on December 15.

A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, will hear the case.

The chairperson of the Pakistan Girl Guides Association has filed the case against Rasheed and his nephew MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq over the demolition of the boundary wall of the association’s headquarters in Rawalpindi on April 15, 2019. They have been accused of chopping down trees for a make-shift helipad for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The court had ordered the authorities to rebuild the wall but the orders have yet to be implemented.

The petitioner said the federal minister never returned the land to the association and instead allowed the construction of a hospital on it.