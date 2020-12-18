Supreme Court rules appointment of special assistant is legal

The Supreme Court has said that the appointment of a special assistant to the prime minister is not against the Constitution.

The court was hearing an appeal against a similar decision by the Islamabad High Court, filed by Advocate Chaudhry Akram. It has disposed of the appeal.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that the prime minister can seek aid of any expert. Justice Ijazul Ahsan said that the court cannot rule some thing is against the law if there is nothing in the Constitution against it. The court left it to the discretion of the prime minister.

The petition said that the special assistant post does come under the Survey of Pakistan, and the Constitution allows ministers and five advisors in the cabinet. Justice Ihsan said about this that the petitioner took up dual nationality as the issue in his high court petition. The Supreme Court has already given a ruling in the case of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari, he said.

