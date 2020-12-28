Court refuses to restore Rangers official who released suspect

The Supreme Court has turned down the plea of a man asking to restore him as a Rangers official after being sacked for releasing the facilitator of a banned terrorist organisation.

Inspector Amjad Ali is accused of pocketing a bribe of Rs90,000 and releasing Bilot Khan, the person who helped terrorist Moosa kidnap Islamia College University Peshawar Vice-Chancellor Professor Ajmal Khan in September 2010. The VC was recovered by the Rangers in Waziristan in 2014.

On Monday, the lawyer representing the Rangers told Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed that Ali accepted the bribe from Bilot to “trap” Moosa.

The top judge, however, did not buy his explanation. “The case is clear. Don’t try and read us novels. Taking a bribe isn’t acceptable in any situation,” he said.

The judge added that Ali would have informed his superiors about releasing Bilot had his intention been to catch the culprits.