Everyone should get water, not just us, CJP tells CBC

Hears DHA Karachi water shortage case

Posted: Dec 30, 2020
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Supreme Court has given the CBC, DHA and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board two weeks to submit a report on a mechanism to resolve DHA’s water crisis.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case on Wednesday and censured the officials for discriminate water supply.

“If you are giving water give it to everyone. What about those who can’t get tankers to their homes?” he asked.

Do the cantonment areas also face water shortages, he asked. “If they don’t get water then a major would go lock up the water board staff,” he said.

The CBC said it isn’t getting enough water from the KWSB. DHA has two lines, one has water and the other doesn’t, said Justice Ahmed.

You give more than enough water to the ones you want to, noted the CJP. He called on the authorities to give water to residents of DHA indiscriminately.

We get water tankers to our houses, said the judge, who is from Karachi. “Everyone should get water, not just us.”

