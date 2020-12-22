Tuesday, December 22, 2020  | 6 Jamadilawal, 1442
Superhighway fake encounter: Karachi court orders investigation against policemen

One person was shot seven times, said judge

The Sindh High Court has ruled that the police were engaged in a fake encounter on Superhighway that claimed the life of one person on December 21, 2019.

The court has ordered the Malir SSP to launch an investigation against the policemen involved in the fake encounter.

The police arrested two suspects and killed one, identified as Masoodullah, during the operation. An anti-terrorism sentenced two suspects, Sohail and Sherullah, to five years in prison. The high court has declared their sentences null and void, and ordered their immediate release.

One suspect was shot seven times, and the policemen didn’t receive any bullet wounds, remarked Justice Nazar Akbar while hearing the case.

The police have been ordered to submit a progress report in one week.

 
