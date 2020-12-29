Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Steel mills employees want court to take notice of layoffs

Centre approved PSM layoffs in June

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
Steel mills employees want court to take notice of layoffs

Photo: AFP

Employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills demanded Tuesday that Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed take notice of thousands of layoffs by the federal government.

The employees protested outside Supreme Court’s Karachi registry, where Justice Ahmed arrived today.

Protestors have demanded that their jobs be reinstated.

The Economic Coordination Committee in June approved firing all employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills. The mills haven’t been functioning for years and the employees haven’t been doing anything, the committee had said.

Over 4,500 employees were fired in the first phase. They had been protesting against the decision, and staged a sit-in on December 1 at the railway track near Bin Qasim for almost 10 hours. They agreed to end the protest after the deputy commissioner, railways authorities, police and steel mills officials held talks with them.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Steel Mills
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan steel mill
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan's Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
Video: Gilgit-Baltistan’s Shyok River freezes over after temperatures drop
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto's last moments, according to her closest friend
REPLUG: Benazir Bhutto’s last moments, according to her closest friend
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
Karachi police put on roller skates to stop street crimes
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
PIA reduces roundtrip fares to Rs15,600
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Karachi: Explosion reported at a bank in Paposh Nagar
Lahore commissioner paints over 'weird' katchi abadi houses
Lahore commissioner paints over ‘weird’ katchi abadi houses
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Tax cuts, no customs duty on 4-wheeler EV import
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
Activist Karima Baloch found dead in Toronto
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
FBR collects double income tax amount this year
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
Nawaz Sharif sent me to Israel, claims former JUI leader
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.