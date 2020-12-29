Steel mills employees want court to take notice of layoffs

Employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills demanded Tuesday that Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed take notice of thousands of layoffs by the federal government.

The employees protested outside Supreme Court’s Karachi registry, where Justice Ahmed arrived today.

Protestors have demanded that their jobs be reinstated.

The Economic Coordination Committee in June approved firing all employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills. The mills haven’t been functioning for years and the employees haven’t been doing anything, the committee had said.

Over 4,500 employees were fired in the first phase. They had been protesting against the decision, and staged a sit-in on December 1 at the railway track near Bin Qasim for almost 10 hours. They agreed to end the protest after the deputy commissioner, railways authorities, police and steel mills officials held talks with them.