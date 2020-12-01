Steel Mills employees block railway track over layoffs

Employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills protested in Karachi Tuesday against thousands of layoffs by the federal government. They blocked the railway track near Bin Qasim.

The All Employees Association Committee Convenor Aslam Bhatti led the protest, and demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan take back the decision. He said that the protest will continue otherwise.

The protestors called the PTI government’s promise that no one will be laid off during the pandemic a lie.

The government’s Economic Coordination Committee had approved in June firing all employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills. Over 4,500 employees were sacked last week as part of a cost reduction exercise. According to the mills’ spokesperson, lecturers, non-teaching staff at schools and colleges, drivers, firemen, fire tender operators, health workers, security guards, gardeners, paramedical staff, cooks and office attendants are being “retrenched”.

The staff at the chief executive’s secretariat and professional degree holders are being retained.

“The individual letters of retrenchment have been dispatched to all retrenched employees through registered post,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

Saeed Ghani, the minister for labour in Sindh, has condemned the federal government’s decision to terminate the services of PSM employees and said that the PPP will stand with the employees.

He demanded that the government withdraw its decision to sack the employees and an economic package be announced to make the PSM functional.